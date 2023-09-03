Cash Wheeler pays tribute to CM Punk on AEW Collision [WATCH]

One-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cash Wheeler, paid homage to his close friend CM Punk on the latest episode of Collision after the news of the latter getting released from the promotion broke.

It is no secret that CM Punk is the closest to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR than anyone else in AEW. The stars have been regularly featured together on AEW programming and have even wrestled in trios matches.

On the latest episode of Collision, Cash Wheeler came out to accompany his tag team partner, Dax Harwood, who was in a singles match against Jay White in the main event. While walking down the ramp, Wheeler seemingly paid homage to Punk with the "X" hand gesture.

CM Punk departed from AEW on September 2 after his contract was terminated by the promotion. The star was involved in a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In, and the decision was taken after an internal investigation into the matter was launched.

Before this, the former world champion was allegedly suspended by the company. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk.

