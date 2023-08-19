Cash Wheeler's first AEW appearance after recent arrest announced

FTR’s Cash Wheeler was arrested in the early hours of Friday Night for aggravated assault with a firearm. This had fans fearing the worst given that All In is just around the corner.

However, it's not so bad after all, as AEW has announced that FTR, of whom Cash is a part, will feature on Collision tomorrow night. That should come as a huge relief to fans of the tag team.

Earlier in the day, PWInsider reported something encouraging about the incident. They said that while Wheeler was arrested, he was not asked to surrender his passport by the local Circuit Court, and because of that, no travel restrictions have been placed.

That means that since the wrestler is not accused of a crime, he can participate in the All In event at Wembley Stadium. Tony Khan would no doubt be relieved at the news and will hope that the match between FTR and The Young Bucks is a great spectacle, given that both teams are of such high caliber.

MJF comes to the aid of Cash Wheeler

AEW World Champion MJF jumped to defend Cash Wheeler after his arrest in Florida. He took to Twitter and called out all the fans that were quick to point out fingers.

"Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples [sic] privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad a**. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs," he wrote.

The news that Wheeler will now be a part of AEW Collision tomorrow should come as good news to the promotion, given that he is one of their main guys.

