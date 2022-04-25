AEW star reveals Tony Khan's excitement to new theme song

FTR's Cash Wheeler gave his thoughts on social media about Tony Khan's excitement when he first contacted the duo, informing them of their new entrance theme.

Last year, FTR had a new song titled Darkside of T R to replace their old theme Old School Raised in 2020. The beat of the song was derived and served as an homage to the legendary tag team, The Midnight Express.

Khan then posted on his Twitter that the song was better than any other theme, especially on late nights. He also announced that the entrance theme will be available on Spotify and Apple Music.

On Twitter, Wheeler shared a video tweet of a kid dancing to a song but edited to their entrance theme. He said that it was the AEW President's feelings after he called them to check out their new song.

"This is how Tony moved when he called us in to listen to the new theme for the first time," Wheeler wrote.

Tony Khan acquired rights in select songs for AEW stars before

Last year, AEW President Tony Khan bought the rights to the hit 80s song Tarzan Boy by Baltimora. Jungle Boy of The Jurassic Express debuted the song on AEW Dark and has been using it ever since.

Khan also got the 'Where is My Mind?' from Pixies' album, Surfer Rosa, as he penned a multi-year agreement for the song's rights. Orange Cassidy currently uses it as his entrance theme.

The CEO also acquired the rights to Cult of Personality by Living Colour (CM Punk's theme) and The Chairman's Intent by Action Bronson (HOOK's theme), among others.

With a growing roster of AEW stars, it will be interesting to see which other songs Khan will acquire in the future.

