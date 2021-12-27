"Having their respect is probably the coolest part" – AEW star comments on working with Sting and Arn Anderson

FTR's Cash Wheeler recently spoke about what it's like to share the same locker room as legendary performers like Sting and Arn Anderson in AEW.

Sting and Anderson are among several veteran performers in Tony Khan's promotion with deep and invaluable knowledge of the business, allowing the youngsters in AEW to learn from the legends.

Appearing on the podcast Elite POV, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) spoke extensively about their experience of working with Sting and Arn Anderson. Wheeler pointed out that despite giving so much to the wrestling industry, they still go out of their way to entertain the fans.

According to Wheeler, learning and performing alongside Sting and Anderson is the "coolest" part of working in AEW:

"Those guys have so much knowledge...They've given so much to the business, and the fact that they're still giving in some way, like Sting did last night (AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash), Arn did a few weeks ago, they put their bodies on the line to entertain fans when they don't have to, they don't really need to. That's cool for us. Plus, having their respect is probably the coolest part for me, getting to work with them, just knowing them," said Cash Wheeler.

AEW star Cash Wheeler says Sting holds FTR in very high regard

The former AEW Tag Team Champion disclosed that Arn Anderson and Sting always consider FTR as equals and not beneath them. Moreover, Wheeler revealed that The Icon holds him and Dax Harwood in very high regard for what they bring to the table in AEW:

"When Arn comes up to us, he sees us as people that belong in wrestling. When Sting comes to us, he holds us in very high regard for our talent in the ring, and that's the coolest thing about him because that's validation. After all, those guys carried the torch for so long. For them to hold us in such high regard that's awesome, and getting to learn from them on a weekly basis is also the best," added Cash Wheeler.

At last week's AEW Dynamite, FTR shared the ring with Sting, where they teamed up with MJF to take on the trio of The Icon, CM Punk, and Darby Allin. Despite falling short of winning, it's safe to say Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood gained immensely by simply sharing a ring with a legend like Sting.

