Former WWE star prefers AEW appearance with Best Friends and Trent to surprise Royal Rumble return [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Caylen Croft said he would rather make a one-off appearance in AEW than return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Croft was the guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnScripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. He was Trent's tag-team partner during a short WWE stint as The Dude Busters.

During the show, a fan asked Croft if he would be interested in returning to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. Croft liked the idea but added that he would prefer to make a one-off appearance in AEW with his old friend Trent and the Best Friends:

"Yeah, that would be cool or maybe in AEW with Trent. I could join a one night only with Best Friends or something. Trent and I were actually joking about it the other day, yeah, because I contacted him... I loved his return, he had this new look going," said Apter.

Trent returned to AEW last week on Dynamite

The Young Bucks were in action last week on AEW Dynamite against Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero. The Bucks won the match after hitting Rocky Romero with a Meltzer Driver. The beatdown continued after the match. Wheeler Yuta ran down to the ring to try and make the save but was quickly taken out by The Super Elite. Adam Cole took out Orange Cassidy with a Panama Sunrise.

As the beatdown continued, the Best Friends' music hit again and Trent's mom sue drove out in her SUV. Trent came out of the car, making his AEW return, with a new look and in fantastic shape. Trent took out Brandon Cutler and Matt Jackson at ringside before hitting the ring.

He took out Adam Cole with a clothesline before hitting Nick Jackson with a half-and-half suplex and clearing the ring. The segment finished with Kris Statlander and Sue joining the Best Friends in the ring. A great reunion for Trent and Rocky Romero, former tag-team partners in Roppongi Vice.

Adam Cole then faced Wheeler Yuta in singles action on Rampage. Following the match, the Super Elite laid out the Best Friends, including Trent.

