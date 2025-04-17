The latest edition of AEW Dynamite began with an explosive match. However, as the dust settled, a top champion suffered her first defeat in her lengthy title reign.

During the April 16 edition of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone squared off against ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the opening contest. This was the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinals and a dream showdown fans had been waiting for.

Despite the match taking place in Mone's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, a major part of the audience still supported Athena. Even before the two began to throw punches, the crowd was excited to witness this epic encounter.

The match lived up to all the hype and expectations. The fans in attendance were totally invested in the high-stakes battle between Mercedes Mone and Athena. The women went back and forth and delivered some exhilarating moves in their attempts to gain supremacy.

Moreover, the action spilled all over the ringside as Mone and Athena had major nearfalls and captivated the audience thoroughly. Moreover, the crowd's reaction was loud, and there were 'CEO' and 'Athena' chants throughout the entire match. As the match reached its final moments, Athena attempted to connect with her top rope finisher, but Mercedes Mone reversed into a jackknife cover and won the battle.

This meant that Athena lost her first match in her 850+ day title reign. As the CEO celebrated her win, current AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm appeared in the stands and clapped for Mone. The staredown led to the audience erupting in loud cheers.

