Last week's AEW held the Black Friday edition of Rampage, which aired a couple of hours earlier than its usual weekly timings. However, the show witnessed a massive drop in ratings.

The special edition of the show showcased Claudio Castagnoli challenging Chris Jericho for another shot at the ROH World Championship. The only stipulation being that if he lost, he would become a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The show garnered a 0.11 rating from the 18 to 49 demo, which was nearly 21 percent less than the previous week. While the show had been seeing a decline in the previous weeks, many cite the sudden change in the timing as a crucial factor.

Many wrestling fans instantly took to Twitter to express their concerns on the matter, while some highlighted that it was a pretty decent rating given the preponed timing:

Chi Rican @chi_rican @bryanalvarez They did that on Black Friday at that horrible time block? That's kind of impressive to be honest. I didn't watch it until Saturday afternoon. @bryanalvarez They did that on Black Friday at that horrible time block? That's kind of impressive to be honest. I didn't watch it until Saturday afternoon.

Hunter TakeOver @botbotbotdrone @bryanalvarez I have an Idea @TonyKhan change the spelling to Ramp-paige !! Since it’s her house now !that will solve your friyay night problems @bryanalvarez I have an Idea @TonyKhan change the spelling to Ramp-paige !! Since it’s her house now !that will solve your friyay night problems ☺️☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/7S0wIlT0ds

ncbjd @ncbjd @bryanalvarez Surprisingly high for the weird time slot @bryanalvarez Surprisingly high for the weird time slot

Shawn Michaels seemingly took a dig at AEW's drop in ratings on NXT

It is not uncommon for All Elite Wrestling and WWE to take shots or digs at each other every now and then. From superstars or during live events, the two promotions sometimes leave an easter egg or reference for fans.

Shawn Michaels, who overlooks the talent and development on NXT, had a sit-down with Hall of Famers like Road Dogg, X-PAC, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss their selections for the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge.

Michaels cited that his picks would not be from wins or losses or even an analytical point of view:

“I don’t mean that from a win & losses or analytics standpoint.”

The two companies have been going back and forth with various digs, be it directly or indirectly. However, the competition continues to intensify between the two, enabling them to enhance their product each week.

What did you think of HBK's possible dig at AEW? Sound off in the comments

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes