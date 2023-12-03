"Channeling vintage Michael Cole" - AEW fans react as Tony Schiavone botches a popular move's name on Collision

This past week on AEW Collision, during a match between Claudio and Brody King, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone made a botch that was quickly noticed by the fans.

Tony Schiavone is one of the top commentators in AEW, and also works as a senior producer backstage. The veteran is certainly well-respected. However, a recent botch has now led fans to compare him to WWE legend Michael Cole, who also had some notable botches recently on WWE programming.

On Twitter, a fan posted a clip from Collision in which Claudio is performing the 'Death Valley Driver' on Brody King. However, Tony Schiavone mistakenly called it the 'Canadian Destroyer'.

Fans have given their reactions and compared Schiavone with WWE's Michael Cole due to the noticeable botches.

"channeling VINTAGE Michael Cole with that MODIFIED call."

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone speaks on future retirement

AEW's veteran commentator Tony Schiavone recently addressed his age and future contract negotiations with AEW.

Tony Schiavone is considered of the best commentators in professional wrestling. The veteran was the voice of Monday Nitro in WCW, and now works as a color commentator as well as a senior backstage producer in AEW.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone discussed his future plans with All Elite Wrestling:

"I would say, ‘Hi everybody, welcome to another episode of [makes croaking sound]'. Yeah [when Thompson asked if he would die in the seat]. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna be 80 when I do it. I don’t think I’m slowing down. I just don’t think I’m slowing down. I’m really honored that Tony [Khan] would allow me to do play-by-play again at this stage in my life. Right now, I’m 66. I turned 66 on November 7th. I still got…realistically, I think I’ve got one more contract in me, if Tony will go with that, and then we’ll see what happens."

Schiavone further stated that he's available for any role Tony Khan needs him for:

"I just don’t envision myself retiring. That’s why, when we started doing [AEW Collision], and this is before Tony put me on the broadcast team, Tony told me, he said, ‘We’re gonna start doing a Saturday show.’ He said, ‘You don’t have to come.’ He said, ‘We can have two different crews. I’m the only one who’s gotta come.’ I said, ‘Tony, I’m going to be here every day for you. I’ll be here on Wednesdays, and I’ll be here on Saturdays.’ It’s a case of just being away two nights out of the week. He said, ‘Okay.’ But then I got to thinking, it’s like, if I’m not doing it, what am I gonna do? Just sit at home and do nothing? That’s not me at all." [h/t EWrestlingNews]

