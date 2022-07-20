AEW star claims to have invented hilarious chant popularized by Danhausen

AEW star Peter Avalon recently stated that contrary to popular belief, he came up with the phrase "A** Boys" and not fan-favorite Danhausen.

Their father Billy Gunn being called "Mr. A**" at one point in his career. Austin and Colten Gunn of The Gunn Club have regularly been called "The A** Boys" by AEW fans and even AEW wrestlers as a result.

Danhausen became known for the term on social media before joining AEW in January 2022. Since then, the chants of "A** Boys" being directed at The Gunn Club have become a regular jest at the faction.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Ass Boys ~ when you finally embrace the Ass family name, maybe you will get a workout supplement line to become big and strong and tan like your father Billy Ass has done.



Call Danhausen for more info Ass Boys ~ when you finally embrace the Ass family name, maybe you will get a workout supplement line to become big and strong and tan like your father Billy Ass has done. Call Danhausen for more info https://t.co/or2mCVCZeF

However, there is a twist in the origin story of the nickname. Former AEW librarian Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on his show "Insight." Avalon stated hat he came up with the nickname a full two years before the Very Evil One showed up in All Elite Wrestling:

“There’s a promo way before [Danhausen], it was me and Shawn Spears wrestling against Austin and Billy. Colten wasn’t there yet and being the Librarian, I got to talk on the mic, and I forgot what I said exactly. But I was like, ‘Billy, Billy Gunn, and son. What does that make you, the A** Boy?’ There were “A** Boy” chants going on and everything, it was cool, it was fun. I have posted it. It was on Dark and I posted it on my Twitter.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The promo in question occurred on the January 14, 2020, edition of Dark at the 5:40 mark of the show. Watch for yourself here:

Whether this is something that was taken from Peter Avalon or just a sheer coincidence, it remains to be seen. The chants of "A** Boys" don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Danhausen will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Dark

The Very Nice, Very Evil performer debuted for AEW in January 2022. He wasn't able to compete due to still being injured from a broken leg he suffered on Halloween night in 2021.

Now that he is fit and healthy, Danhausen has competed in a handful of matches for AEW. On the upcoming episode of AEW: Dark, he will make his Dark debut against former IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something.

Jake Something is yet to pick up a win in AEW so far, having lost his first two matches in the company against Jay Lethal and Matt Sydal. Danhausen is also looking for his first singles victory. His only other singles match came in a 32-second loss to Tony Nese on the May 11, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

The Very Nice, Very Evil star has two wins under his belt in AEW, however, both of which have come in tag team competition.

Will he pick up his first singles victory on AEW Dark? Tune in to find out!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far