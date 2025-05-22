Chaos erupts in AEW; several stars involved in huge brawl

Certain AEW stars brawled during the go-home show of Double or Nothing. The card is stacked for the pay-per-view, and fans are eagerly awaiting the event. They might have become even more hyped after tonight's edition of Dynamite, where a major brawl took place. Anarchy in the Arena, one of the most unpredictable matches, will take place at the highly anticipated event.

Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Willow Nightingale, and Kenny Omega will take on Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, The Young Bucks, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli in a chaotic contest. After weeks of beating each other, the two teams will finally go face to face during the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Tonight on Dynamite, The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley faced off against The Opps and Swerve Strickland. After an exciting match, The Realest Star secured the victory for his team. The two teams brawled after the match, but the Death Riders and EVPs managed to escape. Samoa Joe warned them that they would take down their Double or Nothing opponents right in the arena.

As AEW Dynamite was about to go off the air, Joe and company launched an attack on the heel faction. The babyfaces had the upper hand, but Gabe Kidd's surprise turned the tide, allowing Jon Moxley and his Death Riders to stand tall to end the go-home show.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25.

