"I'd love to work with AEW" - 3-Time WWE Tag Team Champion names dream opponents including Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley

Charlie Haas, a former WWE Tag-Team Champion, expressed an interest in working with AEW. He also named his dream opponents.

The former Team Angle member recently appeared in Impact Wrestling and had a match with Josh Alexander.

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Angle Podcast. Haas, who recently appeared in IMPACT Wrestling, also left the door open to a future appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

Charlie Haas said he would love to work with AEW and named a number of the promotion's wrestlers he wants to get in the ring with, including Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley and Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson. Haas opened up about Arn Anderson's influence on his career and said that a bout against Brock Anderson would be a "dream match" for him:

"If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with AEW. I’d love to go in there with Cody, The Young Bucks are there. Would love to work with them or be a coach for tag team wrestling as well. I’d love to wrestling JONAH, Malakai Black, Josh Alexander again, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, I’d love to wrestle Arn Anderson’s son Brock, that’d be a dream match man, Arn had so much to do in my career and to be in the ring with his son, that’d be an honor and then maybe in 10 years he’d be in the ring with my kids, I don’t know, but I’d love for something like that to happen, that’d be great!" H/T: Fightful

Charlie Haas on a potential reunion with WWE star Shelton Benjamin

Charlie Haas also discussed eventually transitioning into a backstage role as a producer but stressed that for now, he was still focusing on his in-ring career. Haas said he still wants to wrestle for another two to three years before taking on the role of a coach or a road agent.

Haas also commented on a potential reunion with Shelton Benjamin, who is currently signed to WWE. Haas added that he felt that he and Benjamin could help the next generation of amateur wrestlers transition into professional wrestling:

Is it what he wants to do? He’s involved in another tag team with Cedric Alexander. Or do I come in and disrupt that? Or do we reform The World’s Greatest Tag Team? Do we form a new faction? Or do I go solo or do they just bring me in to be an agent? Who better than Shelton and I teaching these new amateur wrestlers how to cross over?

Charlie Haas had a successful run in WWE where he is a former 3-time Tag Team Champion. He's also a former Slammy Award winner in WWE.

