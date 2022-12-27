Charlotte Flair responds to AEW star teasing challenge for blockbuster dream match 

Multi-time women's champion and WWE star Charlotte Flair recently responded to AEW star Jade Cargill after the latter teased a dream match between the two women.

The Queen holds the record for most titles held by a female WWE Superstar. She has held a total of 15 titles with the company. The former RAW Women's Champion has been absent from WWE programming since May. Her last match was at WrestleMania Backlash when she dropped her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey.

Cargill, on the other hand, has been one of the top champions in the promotion. She is the reigning TBS Champion and is undefeated in the promotion.

One fan recently asked Jade Cargill via Twitter who she would like to wrestle in the promotion in a first-time-ever match-up. The TBS Champion replied by mentioning that she wants to face The Queen.

Charlotte Flair replied to Cargill's message and praised her run in AEW. She also stated that the TBS Champion should "keep killing it."

"Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Fans react to the potential dream match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill

The wrestling world was excited when Cargill teased a potential dream match against the WWE Superstar.

People were looking forward to seeing the match take place in the near future.

AllExWWE @AllExWWE73 @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Do I smell a DREAM MATCH?!!!! Kick her WOO out of her! @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Do I smell a DREAM MATCH?!!!! Kick her WOO out of her!

Fans were split in their predictions on who would win the match.

The wrestling world wanted to see Cargill wrestle Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars.

Fans wanted the undefeated TBS Champion to jump ship and sign with WWE as they believed that both promotions would not work together and she could also wrestle in a plethora of dream matches.

Lee @Lee24115877Lee @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Wwe doesn't work with other company. AS long charlotte with wwe and jade with aew at the same time.that match won't happen @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Wwe doesn't work with other company. AS long charlotte with wwe and jade with aew at the same time.that match won't happen

Some fans appreciated the two stars from rival promotions appreciating each other. They wished that Triple H and Tony Khan could work something out and collaborate in the future.

Jade Cargill is walking into the new year as the undefeated champion with 45 wins since her AEW debut. Meanwhile, Flair will look to make a successful return to the company. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, it could be a great time for the former women's champion to make her presence felt.

Would you like to see both stars wrestle with each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

