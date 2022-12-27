Create

Charlotte Flair responds to AEW star teasing challenge for blockbuster dream match 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 27, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Charlotte Flair
The first-ever WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Multi-time women's champion and WWE star Charlotte Flair recently responded to AEW star Jade Cargill after the latter teased a dream match between the two women.

The Queen holds the record for most titles held by a female WWE Superstar. She has held a total of 15 titles with the company. The former RAW Women's Champion has been absent from WWE programming since May. Her last match was at WrestleMania Backlash when she dropped her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey.

Cargill, on the other hand, has been one of the top champions in the promotion. She is the reigning TBS Champion and is undefeated in the promotion.

One fan recently asked Jade Cargill via Twitter who she would like to wrestle in the promotion in a first-time-ever match-up. The TBS Champion replied by mentioning that she wants to face The Queen.

@MsCharlotteWWE - because she can GO 💪🏾 twitter.com/AnneMette6/sta…

Charlotte Flair replied to Cargill's message and praised her run in AEW. She also stated that the TBS Champion should "keep killing it."

"Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

@Jade_Cargill Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated

Fans react to the potential dream match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill

The wrestling world was excited when Cargill teased a potential dream match against the WWE Superstar.

People were looking forward to seeing the match take place in the near future.

@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Now that's a main event that needs to happen!
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Do I smell a DREAM MATCH?!!!! Kick her WOO out of her!
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE That Match Would be Goated
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Regardless!, that would be great!
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Battle of the Queens!
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE A good match hope this happens 🤞🏾

Fans were split in their predictions on who would win the match.

@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Charlotte would DESTORY you
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE And she’s make you! 👑 https://t.co/8dBd9bG0qn
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Jade all the way for that match 💪💪🙌🙌👍👍

The wrestling world wanted to see Cargill wrestle Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars.

@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE I want you vs @BiancaBelairWWE
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE How about @BiancaBelairWWE motherr??
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE I was going to say @MsCharlotteWWE but I think that's been said. But the best thing I could think of would be a fatal four way with @Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE @RealBrittBaker @BeckyLynchWWEThat would be the main event at wrestle mania!!!
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE That would be a dream match and you against @RondaRousey be another or triple threat elimination match until there only 1 standing and @Jade_Cargill be my pick unless she lets Charlotte cheat to victory

Fans wanted the undefeated TBS Champion to jump ship and sign with WWE as they believed that both promotions would not work together and she could also wrestle in a plethora of dream matches.

@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Wwe doesn't work with other company. AS long charlotte with wwe and jade with aew at the same time.that match won't happen
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Go WWE if you want Charlottte
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE Come to @WWE @TripleH sign her 😂😂😂 her vs @BiancaBelairWWE
CONFIRMED! Jade is going to WWE! Lol twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…
@Jade_Cargill @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #wwe @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown @TripleH @StephMcMahon #TripleH
Do it. @TripleH twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s…

Some fans appreciated the two stars from rival promotions appreciating each other. They wished that Triple H and Tony Khan could work something out and collaborate in the future.

I just imagined @AEW invading a @WWE show then vice-versa then 💥 a joint pay-per-view where they battle for wrestling supremacy twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s…
@WWE @AEW nah fr y’all should come together and book this AEWs best superstar vs The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE @Jade_Cargill @TripleH twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…

Jade Cargill is walking into the new year as the undefeated champion with 45 wins since her AEW debut. Meanwhile, Flair will look to make a successful return to the company. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, it could be a great time for the former women's champion to make her presence felt.

Would you like to see both stars wrestle with each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

