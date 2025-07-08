Charlotte Flair says Mercedes Mone’s match against top WWE star is her favorite

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble on February 1, where she entered as the 27th participant and won, becoming the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble matches (2020 and 2025). She's now revealed that her favorite match of the last decade is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) vs. Bianca Belair.
Flair went for the WWE Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in what would turn out to be a losing effort. However, getting a win over Charlotte Flair has certainly elevated Tiffany Stratton as champion. She is currently involved in a storyline with Alexa Bliss, where the veterans are seemingly forming a truce against the newcomers.
Recently, Charlotte Flair wrote about her favorite women’s bout in The Players Tribune. She mentioned that she hasn’t had her classic encounter with Bianca Belair yet, but she knows it is to come soon. She also mentioned that her favorite match from the last decade, which she wasn’t a part of, was the WrestleMania 37 main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.
“Bianca. We haven't had our classic match yet, but I know it's coming. More importantly, getting to watch Bianca and Mercedes main-event at 37, that's probably my favorite women's moment from the last 10 years that I wasn't a part of. Not just because the match was incredible, but because it was incredible to have a WrestleMania main event between two Black women. Representation is one of those things that WWE can always get better at ... and I hope that match really put on display why it matters. Like, as much as I love watching Bianca, what I love even more is watching young Black girls watch Bianca. It feels deeper than fandom. And I think a big reason for that is just how good it feels to watch something and be able to picture yourself in it,” she wrote.
Bianca Belair's opponent on the night, Mercedes Mone, is probably having the run of her career outside WWE, holding five singles championships simultaneously and going after the sixth one at AEW’s biggest event, All In, against its biggest star in the women’s division, Toni Storm, It's an encounter that many are predicting will be one of the greatest women’s matches of all time.
Mercedes Mone can make history at AEW All In
Mercedes Mone is facing Toni Storm in a dream encounter at All In: Texas for the AEW Women’s World Championship. She earned this opportunity by winning the Owen Hart Tournament at Double or Nothing. But the stakes in the match are higher than what meets the eye.
As of right now, Mercedes Mone holds five titles across several promotions. These are the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Title, and a belt representing her win in the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
As a result, if she wins at All In, she will be the first woman in AEW history to hold six championships simultaneously, which is a historic feat. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will manage to fulfill that at AEW All In this weekend.
