Chavo Guerrero on CM Punk: "We never had a problem, literally not one issue"

CM Punk is a divisive figure, and many people misunderstand him and have problems due to his personality.

That was evident during his time in AEW, where he had issues with The Elite and also with Jack Perry, the latter of which resulted in his firing from the company.

However, there is one person who has fond memories of working with Punk, and that is former WWE star Chavo Guerrero. He was a guest on Cafe de Rene when he said:

“Man, I loved working with Punk. All the stuff going on with him now, I’m not there, I don’t see it. But I had no issues whatsoever when we worked together. We worked together probably two-or-three hundred times, or hundreds of times, a long time, for months and months. We never had a problem. Literally not one issue. We’d call most of it in the ring, we’d go in there and just go for it. It was awesome. I had no issues with him. I wish we’d work again, that’s how much I liked it.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Chavo’s words will come as a source of great pleasure for Punk, who is currently a free agent and is reported to have talks with WWE for a return.

Corey Graves speaks about rift with CM Punk

Corey Graves, the SmackDown commentator, has some bad blood with CM Punk but has revealed that all that is water under the bridge.

Graves was a guest on The Kurt Angle Show when he spoke about how his relationship with Punk has evolved over the years and how he would welcome him back to WWE.

“I said some disparaging things in a very public, unprofessional manner. We haven’t spoken since prior to then. But at the end of the day, rather than sitting here and wasting everybody’s time, I’m a professional. I’m too old to hold grudges. I feel like whatever’s happened is water under the bridge. If it’s right for business, who am I to say no? I’m a pro at the end of the day. I would happily do whatever is needed. I would shake the man’s hand and move on and see what life holds.”

With more and more people from WWE understanding Punk for who he is, the time could be ripe for the Second City Saint to return after all.

