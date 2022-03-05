"It kind of pisses me off, to be honest" - Chavo Guerrero talks about his departure from AEW

Andrade's former executive consultant in AEW, Chavo Guerrero, recently shed light on his current equation with All Elite Wrestling. He was recently removed from their roster on their official site after being inactive for months.

The former Cruiserweight champion had a brief run in the promotion during which he served as the executive consultant of Andrade El Idolo. But the latter was not happy with Chavo's antics as he constantly interfered in his bouts to help him win. He soon replaced Chavo with Jose The Assistant.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, Chavo addressed his current situation with the company, stating that Tony Khan kept ignoring him when he tried to contact him in early February this year. When Guerrero found out that he was removed from the roster page, he was angry at the entire ordeal.

“Coming back in early February, started giving Tony some texts, no answer, no reply. Called him, left him a voice message, no reply whatsoever. I am like, ‘hmm, okay.’ Then all of a sudden I see I am not part of the page anymore, of the AEW roster. So, it kind of pisses me off, to be honest," Chavo said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

You can check out the entire segment below:

Chavo Guerrero reveals that he is not under AEW contract currently

In the same interview, Chavo clarified his contract status with AEW stating that he had initially signed a three-month deal, and after that, he moved to Australia to film Young Rock but said they were supposed to revisit it.

“I had signed like a three-month deal, like your introductory deal, and we were going to revisit that. Of course, I went to Australia and started filming Young Rock, and that’s where we are at," Chavo said.

Chavo's last appearance came on an episode of Rampage, where Andrade attacked him for interfering in his match against PAC, and then the latter beat him up, writing him off the television.

It is unfortunate to see how things have soured between Chavo and Tony. Would you like to see Chavo back in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy