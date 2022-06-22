Christian Cage will address his recent betrayal on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage will address his actions from last week on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the aftermath of last week's main event, Captain Charisma turned on his protege Jungle Boy and brutally assaulted him with a con-chair-to. This came after the latter and Luchasauras lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to the Young Bucks.

Before Wednesday's show, All Elite Wrestling announced that the former WWE Superstar would appear on Dynamite to explain his actions from last week.

Here's what the tweet said:

"Last week @Christian4Peeps left wrestling fans worldwide shocked and speechless after his violent betrayal of @boy_myth_legend. Tomorrow, we will hear from #JungleBoy’s former mentor #ChristianCage LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!"

AEW has booked an action-packed Dynamite before Forbidden Door

This week's episode of Dynamite will be the last one before All Elite Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's special crossover event called Forbidden Door. So far, four matches and two segments have been announced.

First, we will see a qualifying match for the All-Atlantic Championship as Penta Oscuro will face Malakai Black. We will also see Marina Shafir face former WWE Superstar Toni Storm ahead of the latter's match against Thunder Rosa for the Women's World Championship.

Before the two collide to determine the Interim All Elite World Champion, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will take on Lance Archer and Chris Jericho. Orange Cassidy will team up with Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) as they face Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open in a trios match.

We will also hear from Bryan Danielson as he addresses the upcoming Blood and Guts and Forbidden Door. Last but not least, Christian Cage will explain his betrayal of Jungle Boy.

Dynamite's line-up seems to be very exciting this week. It will be interesting to see which match or segment will steal the show.

