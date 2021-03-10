"I'm here for the long haul" - Christian Cage on his AEW contract and who he wants to work with there

Christian Cage signed a long-term deal with AEW at Revolution. Revealed as the 'Hall of Fame' worthy signing that Tony Khan and Paul Wight hyped up, Captain Charisma will now be part of the company for the foreseeable future.

The Instant Classic was this week's guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. During the show, Christian Cage confirmed that he's with AEW for the long haul and that this isn't some kind of a part-time deal.

"It's a long-term deal. So it's, you know, I'm not here for just a couple of matches then out, I'm here for the long haul. Like all these possibilities, and you never thought were going to be less than a year ago were even real, and you look at this roster, and there's so much young talent as well. I mean, obviously, Jon and I have wrestled so many times, but we've we bonded over -- you know? Like, we'd never worked together, we never really had much communication together but when we worked together was kind of like open that door with him. He's kind of a tough nut to crack, as far as having conversations and things like that, where it's like we've kind of became on a different level where it's like, and I appreciate all the things that he said about me."

Paquette went on to tell a story about how her husband, Jon Moxley, thought he knew everything there was to know about the wrestling business until he stepped into the ring with Christian Cage. That's very high praise coming from someone like Moxley.

New episode!! I got to sit down with @Christian4Peeps the day after his debut in @AEW and talked his decision to head there, getting medically cleared, how he sees this run going, who he wants to work with! So stoked for him!! https://t.co/EvZwXDyh4G — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 9, 2021

"He's got something right now, kind of a Jeff Hardy, cool factor about him" - Christian Cage on AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Christian Cage was very excited about the roster of talent at AEW and talked about working with Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks in the future.

"Yeah, just being like a student of the game right like I mean I just, you study everything he's kind of the same way. Like he's got his finger on the pulse of what's going on, you know, at some point, he and I are gonna do something together which is I can't wait because we've always had great chemistry but like I mean look at a guy like Kenny Omega who I still, even though I was there yesterday I still haven't met him. I didn't even see him yesterday. I mean, obviously, he's got a reputation for having great matches and stuff like that, so I think at some point that's inevitable that something will happen there, but you know, when I look at a young guy like a Darby Allin, who's got that kind of you don't know what it is, but he's got something right now, kind of a Jeff Hardy, cool factor about him. Obviously like The Young Bucks. You know, I mean obviously, the Edge and Christian thing can't happen, but yeah, at some point, you have to think something will happen with those guys."

Paquette brought up the possibility of Christian Cage teaming with Matt Hardy against The Young Bucks, and Christian Cage seemed open to that. He also talked about wanting to work with MJF, calling him super talented and that he's one of the young wrestlers that gets the business.

Don’t miss my interview with @AEW ‘s newest signee, the HOF worthy, one of the most respected and revered minds in the wrestling business- @Christian4Peeps (links in my bio!!) https://t.co/BsV3wqP7HQ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 9, 2021

