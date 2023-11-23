Christian Cage changes two AEW wrestlers' names; humiliates star's real-life mother

Christian Cage did the unthinkable on AEW Dynamite, renaming his two proteges, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

After losing out to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, Cage said that he did not like losing. He wanted to change the name of Luchasaurus since it reminded him of his defeats.

He then demanded the masked giant to kneel and renamed him after his finishing move, Kill Switch. Cage then went over to Nick Wayne. While he knelt without being told to, he was asked to get up.

Cage then stated that Nick was destined for great things and that from henceforth, he would be called 'The Prodigy' Nick Wayne. As that was happening, Wayne’s mother, Shayna, came out to speak some sense into her son.

That was not to be, as Christian was relentless in his pursuit of humiliating her and called her all sorts of things. He also mentioned Wayne’s late father, which felt very distasteful given the situation.

With new names, it will be interesting to see the direction the two men, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, take from here on.

