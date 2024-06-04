Christian Cage discloses details of his AEW deal; hints at potential retirement plans

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Christian Cage discussed his potential retirement plans. The star also revealed the details of his current AEW contract.

Christian Cage signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after gaining prominence in major promotions such as WWE and TNA. He has had a great run in Tony Khan's promotion until now. He is a two-time AEW TNT Champion and leads The Patriarchy faction.

The 50-year-old recently opened up on his potential retirement plans. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Christian disclosed that he has three years left in his current contract.

“I always said that I would do it till it wasn’t fun. And that was my barometer on it. How can I not be having fun right now? have no timeline, I signed a contract. I think I have another three years left on this contract. So we’ll get to the end of that, and then see what happens. But you know, I feel like, I have a lot of knowledge."

The star said he would give back to the business before hanging up his boots:

"I feel like I don’t know everything, but I know a lot. And I feel like, I think the business differently and I layout matches and I see matches differently than other people do. I would like to, at some point, when the time is right to obviously give back to the business that has done what it’s done for me.”

Christian Cage challenged for the AEW World Championship

After losing his TNT Championship to Adam Copeland on the March 20 episode of Dynamite, Christian Cage went on a two-month hiatus.

After making his return, he challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, Christian failed to capture the title despite the help from The Patriarchy.

Meanwhile, he is yet to have his next major feud after failing to capture the world title. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the 50-year-old star before his contract expiration.