Christian Cage discusses his dream opponents in AEW

Ever since Christian Cage debuted for AEW at Revolution 2021, fans have fantasized about potential dream match-ups for the former WWE star.

Cage's match with Frankie Kazarian, which marked his return to in-ring action, received high praise from fans and wrestling pundits. As a result, expectations of encounters with other top guns in AEW have left everyone salivating.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Christian Cage listed some of the dream opponents he would like to face in AEW. It didn't come as a surprise that most of them were younger talent.

He particularly pointed out current TNT Champion Darby Allin and MJF, whom he praised for being exceptionally talented at just 24. Cage also had high praise for Sammy Guevara, whom he believes has a lot of "untapped" potential.

"You have Darby Allin, who just had a great main event with Matt Hardy," Cage said. "I look at a guy like MJF who can talk the talk. He is another young guy who I think is really talented. It’s scary to think of where a guy like that might be five years from now. Sammy Guevara has got a ton of talent and a lot of that is untapped."

Christian Cage also has plans to help AEW grow

Apart from his intentions to go at it in the ring, Christian Cage also wants to help AEW grow. He stated that the company would like to capitalize on the momentum generated by last week's staggering rating numbers by consistently performing well.

"Coming to a young company like AEW, it’s a whole new set of goals," Cage continued. "For one, it’s helping the company grow. We saw this past week with the great ratings, and we want to capitalize on that and keep the momentum moving forward."

With a performer like Christian Cage in the mix, the up-and-coming stars of AEW would surely benefit from his presence in the ring and the locker room.

