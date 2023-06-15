Christian Cage in humiliating botch during AEW Dynamite segment

Christian Cage is a victim of a botch on his time on-screen on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Earlier tonight Wardlow took on Jake Hager for the TNT Championship. The champion was able to defend his title but was immediately confronted by the pair of Luchasaurus and Christian.

After going after Brock Anderson, they went after his father and the manager of the TNT Champion, Arn Anderson who they believe cost them the title match. However, a botch would ruin the scene, as Christian Cage was muted for a while during his backstage segment. The issue would get resolved, but for a second it seemed that the momentum of the heated exchange might've faded if the sound wasn't brought back right away.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The "NO" on the screen for a moment on AEW Dynamite wasn't a distributor or cable error. It happened on all the broadcasts The "NO" on the screen for a moment on AEW Dynamite wasn't a distributor or cable error. It happened on all the broadcasts

It seems that AEW production has made more than one botch. Aside from the sudden muting on Christian Cage's promo, a visual both occurred. This occurred during the match before Wardlow vs. Hager, in the eight-man tag match. At a point in the match, a large "NO" in black font appeared on the screens during the live broadcasts for around three seconds.

It was confirmed that this was across all broadcasts, making the botch even worse. Mistakes happen, but it was interesting to see consistent broadcast botches at close times to one another.

How did you react to the production botches?

