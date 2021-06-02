Christian Cage to team up with top AEW star for the first time ever on Dynamite

AEW announced earlier today that Christian Cage will team up for the first time ever with Jungle Boy to take on Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

This past weekend, AEW delivered one of the most memorable events in recent memory. Casino Battle Royale was one of the star attractions of the night, which Jungle Boy ended up winning. Incidentally, it was Christian Cage who he eliminated to ensure a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

After the Double or Nothing event, Tony Schiavone interviewed both Jungle Boy and Christian Cage. However, Matt Hardy came out to confront Captain Charisma and screamed at him for betraying his trust.

Matt Hardy confronting Christian was all part of the set-up, as his ally Private Party attacked Captain Charisma from behind.

Updated card for AEW Dynamite this week

Apart from the new match that AEW announced today, several bouts and big segments have already been lined up for the show.

Dustin Rhodes will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite as he takes on The Factory member Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope match.

Cody Rhodes will team up with Lee Johnson to take on QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo. The Young Bucks will also be in action as they take on PAC and Penta El Zero M in a non-title match.

And last but not least, AEW will hold two major segments this week, with one of them featuring the company's latest acquisition Mark Henry addressing the fans. New AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker too will celebrate her title victory on this week's episode of Friday night Dynamite.

This is how the AEW Dynamite card looks like for the episode after Double or Nothing:

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party with Matt Hardy

Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo

The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero M in a non-title match

Mark Henry will address on his first appearance on AEW Dynamite

New Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker celebrates her title victory

