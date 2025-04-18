Christian Cage may face a heartbreaking betrayal, AEW's Patriarchy member teases leaving

A member of The Patriarchy teased betraying the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage. The star cut a passionate promo after his historic win on the most recent episode of AEW Collision.

Nick Wayne aligned with Christian Cage back in 2023. Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian also joined The Patriarchy later. The faction is currently going strong. However, some cracks were seen within the group lately, especially between Nick and Christian, who had some heated arguments.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Nick Wayne defeated Kommander to win the ROH World Television title. In an exclusive promo after his big win, Wayne addressed the fact that he won the title without any help from The Patriarchy, teasing parting ways with Cage and his group:

"When you normally see me, I'm always with the family, I'm always with The Patriarchy. But tonight, I did this on my own, I won this [ROH TV Title] on my own. I didn't need Kip Sabian, I didn't need Christian Cage and I sure didn't need my mother ringside to do things like this. It's reasons like this why they call me the Protege, it's reasons like this why I'm the future of professional wrestling. And Ring of Honor just became Wayne's world and you're all just living in it," Wayne said.

This promo will likely not sit well with Christian Cage. It'll be interesting to see if the WWE veteran reacts to it on an upcoming edition of Dynamite or Collision.

WWE Hall of Famer teased a major reunion with Christian Cage

The WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) was betrayed by FTR at AEW Dynasty, and fans are hoping for him to reunite with Christian Cage and exact revenge. During an interview with TMZ in January, The Rated-R Superstar said that a C & C tag team run could be in the cards:

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know."

Henceforth, only time will tell when the Edge and Christian reunion ends up happening.

If you take quotes from the first half, credit 'AEW on X' and give H/T to 'Sportseeda Wrestling' for transcription.

