"It's not going to last forever" - Christian Cage opens up about his goals in AEW

Christian Cage stated that he's currently focused on putting on good matches and making the most of his run in AEW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Revolution 2021. The Canadian star joined the upstart promotion after his WWE contract expired following a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Since then, he's had some stellar matches, particularly against Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship. Captain Charisma dethroned 'The Cleaner' for on the August 13 edition of Rampage.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Cage said that he's just enjoying his run with AEW, while admitting that it won't last for long.

“I’m just trying to take everything in as much as I can now, knowing it’s not going to last forever. I know that. It was taken away once and at some point, it’s going to go again, so I’ve just got to enjoy the time I do have," said Cage.

He added that he is only focused on giving quality matches while enjoying his current run. He ended by saying that it was his way of giving back to AEW fans who were very supportive of him.

"At this point, my only concern is putting on quality matches and enjoying myself, and giving back to the AEW fans that are so passionate and come out and support us every night,” he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Christian Cage recently squared off against Adam Cole

On the April 6 episode of Dynamite, Christian Cage and Adam Cole squared off in a singles match. They have been feuding and have been linked to each other ever since the former NXT Champion's debut at All Out last year.

During the match, Captain Charisma hit a spear on The Panama City Playboy for a near fall, much to the crowd's delight.

Check out Christian's recent match here:

In the end, Cole poked Christian's eyes while being separated by the referee on the ropes. He quickly capitalized by hitting the 'Boom' for the victory.

As of right now, the Canadian star is currently aligned with the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus). However, it would be interesting to see if he will be involved in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament or even challenge for a title in the future.

