Christian Cage revealed as the mastermind behind a new AEW faction 

Ryan Nemeth recently disclosed that fellow AEW star Christian Cage played a central role in creating The Wingmen faction. The group includes Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Nemeth.

All four of them began working together a couple of months ago and have become regular fixtures on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation. However, it was only recently that Avalon, Bononi, Drake, and Nemeth officially earned an identity as The Wingmen.

HEY WRESTLING FANS- YOU ARENT FUNNY!



I AM A STAR



AND I WILL FIND OUT WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/6BKFef4e1s — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) July 22, 2021

Appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by former AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Ryan Nemeth delved into the origins of his faction. Nemeth revealed that Tony Khan tagged him with Peter Avalon, who, at the time, was already working alongside Cezar Bononi and then JD Drake.

He further stated that it was unclear whether they were a group or not, a problem eventually resolved by Christian Cage. The AEW star added that Captain Charisma believed the four would be funny together and pitched the idea to AEW's head-honcho, Khan.

"There was a time where I think, maybe Tony (Khan) just liked seeing me in matches but didn't know where I fit in. 'Okay, let's try you tagging with Peter. Let's try you tagging with JD.' Then, things kind of overlapped with Peter and Cezar tagging and it was like, is this a group or not a group? It was unclear what was happening." Nemeth continued, "I remember walking out on Dynamite and three people were like, 'Have you talked to Tony yet? Go talk to him.' I knocked on the door, he goes, 'You're going to be The Wingmen. Christian thought of this. He thinks you guys look kind of funny together and it could be funny. You can figure it out, right?'"

"I went back, gathered everyone around and was like, 'Aright, we're the Wingmen now. You know, when you go to a bar and help a guy meet a girl. We're just that. All the time.' It's not ever about women, at least it hasn't yet to be. It started out as us trying to make JD as sexy as the rest of us, which I love that we think we're the sexy ones. I went on Amazon and ordered what I thought were sexy shirts from the early 2000s. A lot of see-through things," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

Christian Cage will be in action at next week's AEW: Fight For The Fallen

Though Christian Cage has been essential in forming "The Wingmen," the stable hasn't come to the veteran's assistance in his ongoing differences with another AEW faction, Hardy Family Office.

Instead, Christian has joined forces with Jurassic Express to deal with the Matt Hardy-led group.

At next week's AEW: Fight For The Fallen, the feud will continue with Christian, Jungle Boy, and Luchasarus taking on Hardy Family Office's Private Party (Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy) and Angelico in a trios match.

Are you a fan of The Wingmen in AEW? Do you want Christian Cage to join the stable sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry