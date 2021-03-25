Christian Cage reveals one thing he wants AEW stars to change

New AEW signing Christian Cage has revealed one aspect of pro wrestling that he doesn't want to see. The former WWE star said that the pace of matches is too fast presently and that needs to change.

Christian Cage signed with AEW earlier this month and debuted at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On the post-Revolution AEW Dynamite episode, he confronted Kenny Omega.

While speaking to TV Insider ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite, Cage was asked what advice he could give to the young AEW stars to "make a difference in their game". He said that modern-day wrestling moves fast and that wrestlers need to take a moment and get "more mileage out of things that are being done."

"It goes across the board, not just AEW. Everything moves so fast now. It would be great to see them taking in the moment more and getting more mileage out of things that are being done. This is such a young roster and with them wanting to stimulate their thirst for knowledge, I think everyone is going to keep improving."

Christian praised the young stars of AEW, including the likes of Darby Allin, MJF, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and Thunder Rosa, and stated that the future is bright in AEW.

Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut

Christian Cage confirmed on this week's AEW Dynamite that he will make his in-ring debut on next week's show.

Cage's first opponent in AEW will be Frankie Kazarian, who he has wrestled in TNA, over a decade ago. The two had a few singles and tag team matches in 2007.

Next week's match will also be Christian Cage's first singles match in seven years (not counting his "unsanctioned" match against Randy Orton last year), with his last singles match coming in 2014, against The Big Show on RAW.