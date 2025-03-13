Christian Cage's backstage outburst poses new threat on his AEW future

AEW star Christian Cage was furious on tonight's Dynamite after things didn't go his way at Revolution pay-per-view. He was holding the opportunity to become the AEW World Championship since All In 2024 when he won the contract. He did cash in the shot at Revolution while Cope and Jon Moxley were fighting for the title and made it a triple-threat contest.

Unfortunately, the Patriarch was choked out by the One True King minutes after cashing it in. Tonight on Dynamite, the veteran was upset about how things ended in the Crypto.com arena. Shockingly, his prodigy, Nick Wayne, stepped up and demanded an apology as Cage failed to fulfill the promise of becoming the AEW World Champion.

However, the former TNT Champion quickly stopped Nick Wayne as Christian went personal. The Patriarch compared his accomplishments to Nick's and his father's career. He also confirmed that he still aims to become the AEW World Champion. The veteran also stood against Shayna Wayne when she tried to interfere in their heated confrontation.

It remains to be seen if Nick Wayne will walk out of the faction after Christian Cage insulted him on tonight's Dynamite. Only time will tell if the Patriarchy leader will capture the gold in the future.

