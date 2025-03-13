  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Christian Cage
  • Christian Cage's backstage outburst poses new threat on his AEW future

Christian Cage's backstage outburst poses new threat on his AEW future

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:52 GMT
Christian Cage is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Christian Cage is a former AEW Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

AEW star Christian Cage was furious on tonight's Dynamite after things didn't go his way at Revolution pay-per-view. He was holding the opportunity to become the AEW World Championship since All In 2024 when he won the contract. He did cash in the shot at Revolution while Cope and Jon Moxley were fighting for the title and made it a triple-threat contest.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Patriarch was choked out by the One True King minutes after cashing it in. Tonight on Dynamite, the veteran was upset about how things ended in the Crypto.com arena. Shockingly, his prodigy, Nick Wayne, stepped up and demanded an apology as Cage failed to fulfill the promise of becoming the AEW World Champion.

However, the former TNT Champion quickly stopped Nick Wayne as Christian went personal. The Patriarch compared his accomplishments to Nick's and his father's career. He also confirmed that he still aims to become the AEW World Champion. The veteran also stood against Shayna Wayne when she tried to interfere in their heated confrontation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It remains to be seen if Nick Wayne will walk out of the faction after Christian Cage insulted him on tonight's Dynamite. Only time will tell if the Patriarchy leader will capture the gold in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी