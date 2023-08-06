Christian Cage's daughter removed from the building during AEW Collision

Christian Cage's antics as the self-proclaimed TNT Champion were on point once again tonight at AEW Collision. He went as far as having a member of his own family escorted out of the building.

Cage was interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage, and he had a few words to say. He was with his daughter as he believed that he needed to serve as a role model for the youth as the champion. The former WWE Superstar then addressed Darby Allin and how he and his mentee Nick Wayne did not deserve to step foot in "his" ring.

In a funny turn of events, his daughter asked if she could hold the TNT Championship, to which Christian Cage immediately shrugged her off, asking if she earned the right to hold the title. He then asked her to find her mother and asked security to escort them out of the arena as she was not credentialed.

Christian Cage's antics were on full display tonight, as not only did he cut a promo as if he were TNT Champion, but he also continued to go about things as if having full authority, even funnily, over his own family.

