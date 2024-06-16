  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Christian Cage’s faction member nearly walks out on him during father’s day special 

Christian Cage’s faction member nearly walks out on him during father’s day special 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 16, 2024 01:57 GMT
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy of AEW
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy: AEW's official website]

A member of Christian Cage's faction almost walked out on him during their segment moments ago on the first anniversary episode of AEW Collision. The name being discussed is Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus).

The Patriarch was in the ring tonight to celebrate Father's Day alongside his stablemates. After seemingly honoring Nick Wayne's father, Buddy Wayne, Cage warmly received gifts from his 'sons.'

Nick Wayne first gave Cage a Father's Day card, which was possibly written by a child. The upstart aimed to honor his "father" and prove his loyalty to the latter. The former TNT Champion was moved by the gesture and called it the greatest present ever.

also-read-trending Trending

Killswitch later gave his gift, which was an impressive oil painting of Christian Cage himself. However, Cage felt the present was just "okay," much to the big man's disappointment.

The veteran continued praising Wayne before asking Killswitch why he couldn't be like him. This seemed like the last straw for the masked man, as he then turned around and attempted to walk out.

In the end, Christian Cage made him stay and cut an intense promo, calling out Tony Khan and the entire promotion. He also discussed his plans to pursue championship gold.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी