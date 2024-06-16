Christian Cage’s faction member nearly walks out on him during father’s day special 

A member of Christian Cage's faction almost walked out on him during their segment moments ago on the first anniversary episode of AEW Collision. The name being discussed is Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus).

The Patriarch was in the ring tonight to celebrate Father's Day alongside his stablemates. After seemingly honoring Nick Wayne's father, Buddy Wayne, Cage warmly received gifts from his 'sons.'

Nick Wayne first gave Cage a Father's Day card, which was possibly written by a child. The upstart aimed to honor his "father" and prove his loyalty to the latter. The former TNT Champion was moved by the gesture and called it the greatest present ever.

Killswitch later gave his gift, which was an impressive oil painting of Christian Cage himself. However, Cage felt the present was just "okay," much to the big man's disappointment.

The veteran continued praising Wayne before asking Killswitch why he couldn't be like him. This seemed like the last straw for the masked man, as he then turned around and attempted to walk out.

In the end, Christian Cage made him stay and cut an intense promo, calling out Tony Khan and the entire promotion. He also discussed his plans to pursue championship gold.