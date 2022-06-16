×
"Your son's a piece of ****" - WWE superstar sends a venomous message to Jungle Boy's mother on AEW Dynamite

A WWE legend targeted Jungle Boy's mom with his x-rated rant
ANALYST
Modified Jun 16, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Christian Cage betrayed Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite before going on a tirade against his mother and family sitting ringside.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus squared off against the Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles. Their ladder match had also been scheduled to involve the Hardys, but Jeff Hardy was suspended amid news of his DUI arrest. To the amazement of fans, the Bucks won the ladder match to become the promotion's first two-time tag team champion.

After the match, fans in attendance were hit with another bombshell as Christian Cage grabbed Jungle Boy and delivered a killswitch and a subsequent Conchairto. After AEW Dynamite went off-air, the WWE legend continued his attack, this time verbally jousting with Jungle Boy's family sitting ringside.

During their confrontation, Christian can be heard saying:

"You liking what I did to your son?...He's gonna be eating his birthday cake out of a straw tomorrow he's a piece of sh*t! you raised a piece of sh*t."
“You raised a piece of shit” - Christian Cage after Dynamite went off the air #AEWDynamite https://t.co/XPOgV2jaYf

Christian's heel turn has been teased for several weeks, going as far back as March's Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/1iGvK8CTtr

He spelled the end of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus' reign, whether deliberately as part of his new character, or as a coincidence. Christian agreed that the tag titles would be on the line this week, much to the visible contempt of Jungle Boy.

