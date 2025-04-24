Christian Cage spills NSFW details of title celebration after AEW win 

Christian Cage had a huge reason to celebrate a major title victory that one of his close associate had in AEW. However, the former WWE Superstar took things too far by revealing some NSFW details on television.
During the April 23 edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was seen conducting a backstage interview with Christian Cage and his faction, the Patriarchy. Paquette congratulated Nick Wayne on becoming the youngest champion after he defeated Komander on Collision last week and won the ROH Television Championship.
However, Cage interrupted to take the credit for Wayne's title win and snatch the belt off his shoulder. The Patriarch believed that Wayne won the title after Cage pushed him to step up in his absence over the last month.
Furthermore, the former World Champion also spilled the beans on celebrating his victory 'too much' with Nick's mother, Shayna Wayne, in an explicit yet indirect comment. Noticeably, Mother Wayne herself was seen blushing upon hearing Cage's words.
"In fact, your mother and I celebrated your win extensively later that night."
The segment came to a close after some tension between Nick Wayne and Christian Cage. Despite Wayne pointing out Cage's failure to win a championship by not sticking to the plan, the Patriarch walked away while saying, "I love my family."