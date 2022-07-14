Create
Notifications

Christian Cage takes a vicious shot at legend, former champion destroys popular stars on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage made an appearance once again on AEW Dynamite.
Christian Cage made an appearance once again on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jul 14, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Earlier on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made another appearance, insulting Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (Varsity Blonds). The latter faced the big man later in the night.

For the last three weeks, Cage has been verbally eviscerating Jungle Boy and his family, especially his late father Luke Perry. Last week, Matt Hardy defended Jungle Boy from Captain Charisma's insults but fell victim to Luchasaurus' assault, who chokeslammed him through a table.

In this week's segment, Christian likened Pillman Jr's situation to Jungle Boy's, saying te former's father, the late great Brian Pillman, also passed away.

The former world champion claimed Pillman was average at best and that his final contribution to wrestling was his son.

Christian Cage insulting another member of the #AEW Roster, this time directed at Brian Pillman, Jr. Tune in NOW #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/InZ2LYhXLT

Afterward, Luchasaurus wasted no time in inflicting pain on Garrison. He dominated most of the impromptu match, starting with a massive German suplex.

On Christian's orders, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion hit two straight chokeslams on the 24-year-old. Luchasaurus ended the bout by applying the Tar Pit on the Varsity Blonds member.

#VarsityBlonds driven through the table by Luchasaurus! Tune in NOW #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/Hr9AG7qxh2
Also Read Story Continues below

Post-match, Pillman Jr. tried to help his partner, but Luchasaurus quickly disposed of him. The latter finished the Varsity Blonds by chokeslamming Garrison through the table.

Jungle Boy is still sidelined with an injury. With Christian and Luchasaurus looking as dominant as ever, it remains to be seen when the 25-year-old will return to settle the score with his former teammates.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...