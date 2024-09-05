Christopher Daniels bans female AEW star from upcoming show

AEW's Interim Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels has announced a female star will be banned from a major event. The star being discussed is Kamille. Daniels was appointed as interim EVP after The Elite attacked Tony Khan.

The Brickhouse has been acting as Mercedes Mone's henchwoman. In July, she made her AEW debut at the Blood and Guts by attacking Britt Baker, the TBS Champion's All In opponent. Since her arrival in Tony Khan's company, Kamille has been involved in several squash matches. She has previously helped Mercedes retain her title a couple of times.

At the All Out pay-per-view, The CEO will defend her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida. The latter earned the title shot after defeating Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, and Thunder Rosa in a Fatal Four-Way contest on Collision. On the latest edition of Dynamite, the duo had a brief confrontation.

During their face-off, interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced that Kamille would be banned from ringside during the match at All Out this Saturday. Without the latter's interference, the contest would now be fair, with the TBS Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the match now that the Brickhouse won't be at ringside to help Mercedes Mone.

