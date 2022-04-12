52-year old AEW personality becomes new BTE Champion after beating Adam Cole

The latest episode of Being the Elite featured AEW personality Christopher Daniels dethroning Adam Cole to become the new BTE Champion by beating him in a game of cards.

Cole won the BTE title in Episode 296 against Matt Lee of 2point0, now known as 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). They played a game of high card, with The Panama City Playboy prevailing in a best-of-seven series with a 4-3 record.

In BTE Episode 302, The Panama City Playboy was tired going into the dressing room and looked to be leaving. However, AEW's Head of Talent Relations appeared and told Cole that he was looking for him all this time.

The two played Blackjack even though Adam Cole said he was a novice in the game. Daniels managed to score four wins in the race to five sets. The former NXT Champion managed to return but was eventually ousted by the former IMPACT (f.k.a TNA) star to win the BTE title.

The episode also featured The Young Bucks sporting their LA Clippers jerseys and saying that the team told them to grab some clips. Ryan Nemeth also attended the Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena, but his name wasn't shown, much to his chagrin.

Finally, The Dark Order had their 'eulogy' for Hangman Page's upcoming title defense, but the members walked out as they thought Page would win, and the eulogies wouldn't be read anyway.

Adam Cole will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

After weeks of verbal jabs and attacks against one another, Cole and Page will finally have a rematch for the AEW world title after their first match at Revolution 2022.

The encounter will take place at Rampage on Friday with the stipulation being a Texas Death match. It was set up after Page finally granted Cole his rematch last week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether the titles changes hands or if Adam Page will prevail against his long-time rival.

