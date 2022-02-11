"Readying myself to get the call from Tony [Khan]"- AEW veteran comments on potential return 

Christopher Daniels recently shed light on his in-ring future with AEW.

The veteran wrestler hasn't wrestled on the flagship show since he and Frankie Kazarian lost to the-then tag team champions, The Young Bucks on the May 14th episode of Dynamite last year.

Although he has continued to wrestle on the independent circuit, his prolonged absence from AEW programming has raised concerns over his future as a performer in the company.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 51-year-old star described the company's roster as a "crowded field." Daniels revealed that there's no timetable planned for his return, but he is hopeful of making a return down the road.

"The landscape with AEW is in constant flux; additions, subtractions, it’s just a crowded field right now," said Daniels. "But hopefully, I can make my way back there. There is no real timetable as to when that might be so I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance." (H/T- Fightful)

Christopher Daniels further said that his comeback depends on whether the company has any creative plans for him. Until then, the veteran stated that he wants to be in the best shape possible so he's ready to perform when Tony Khan pitches storyline plans for him.

“I feel excited to try and be ready to wrestle," said Daniels. "It all depends on the situation. I’m readying myself for these independent shows and I’m also readying myself to get the call from Tony (Khan) like, ‘Hey here’s what we want to do when you come back.’ I’m in a difficult position at this point because I’m sort of unsure what the future holds for me. "

Despite his lack of TV time, Daniels remains an influential figure in Tony Khan's promotion; he's the Head of Talent Relations.

Christopher Daniels has teased renewing his rivalry with The Young Bucks in AEW

While Christopher Daniels has remained absent from AEW programming, he has started showing up on Being The Elite.

The Fallen Angel has been confronting The Young Bucks on the YouTube series, and he's still selling the effects of the eye injury the Jacksons gave him in his last match. Whether these backstage angles will lead to Daniels's return remains to be seen.

What do you make of Christopher Daniels' statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

