Christopher Daniels returns to AEW and surprisingly loses against former WWE star on Collision

Wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels made his AEW Collision debut earlier tonight, but things did not go according to his plan as he lost to a certain former WWE Superstar.

He lost to Juice Robinson (FKA CJ Parker in WWE) in what was a valiant effort. Robinson had the entire Bang Bang Gang alongside him as usual, and so interferences were unavoidable.

Christopher Daniels was able to hold his own, and the match did not end so quickly. But after some time, Robinson found his footing, hitting his Juice is Loose DDT to earn him another singles victory.

After the match, the Rock Hard Superstar and his crew called out AEW World Champion MJF after he had two things they were interested in. They wanted his Dynamite Diamond Ring and AEW World Championship.

Juice Robinson promised to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale and have the chance to snag one of The Devil's greatest prizes. Jay White wanted to put the cherry on top by taking his greatest prize, the AEW World Championship.

MJF has a lot on his plate, and with his best friend, former WWE Superstar Adam Cole, still out of action, it remains to be seen if he can hold the fort down in the meantime.

