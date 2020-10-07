Christopher Daniels reveals changes that will be made to AEW with a second television show

Christopher Daniels was recently a part of the Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A (h/t Wrestling Inc) where he answered a variety of different questions including the work that has been put into the AEW women's division. The AEW women's division has received a lot of criticism for the talent not being booked properly and the company not building the women on their roster in the same manner that they have been booking the men.

However, AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniel talked about the women's division and said that there is currently a struggle with the amount of television time that they have to present themselves, and said that when they have more time with a second show along with AEW Dynamite, that will be addressed.

Christopher Daniels on AEW and the women's division

Christopher Daniels talked about the huge signings that AEW had made for the women's division recently and talked about how loaded the roster was.

"I feel like we've made some great strides as far as getting women involved in our company. The signing of Serena Deeb and Kris Statlander - we started out with Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Riho. Adding those girls and talent, like Ivelisse and Diamante, these are all steps to building a viable women's division. I feel like the difficulty we have is having a single two-hour show every week, and it's difficult with all these people fighting to be on TV."

Christopher Daniels talked about how Turner Broadcasting had talked about a second show for AEW when they had extended them for four years. As a result, when the second show comes along, AEW will address the issues with their current show.

"The women are in that same boat. It's difficult to show everybody off when you only have two hours. When Turner extended us for four years, they talked about doing a second show. When that second show comes around, hopefully we'll have a better opportunity to showcase more men and women. With that added real estate, we should see more people take that opportunity to come to the forefront and show what they can do."

