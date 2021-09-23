Christopher Daniels teases the return of his iconic character after being absent for months

The veteran Christopher Daniels has teased his potential comeback to in-ring competition once again. Taking to Twitter, the tag team specialist released a promo where he teased the return of the Fallen Angel gimmick.

During this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Daniels decided to release the ominous promo. The video features the last few months of his career, even looking back on when The Young Bucks absolutely brutalized him in a tag title match.

Christopher Daniels also named the teaser "The Second Coming" and it is fairly interesting to see what's in store for him. For those unaware, the Fallen Angel gimmick was at its peak when he was competing in TNA.

Check out Christopher Daniels' promo below, which clearly teases the return of Fallen Angel in the closing seconds of the video:

Christopher Daniels hasn't been on AEW TV since failing to win the tag team titles

The last time Daniels was seen on AEW television was when he teamed up with Frankie Kazarian. On the back of a feud against The Dark Order, the duo failed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships from The Young Bucks on Dynamite.

Due to the loss, Daniels and Kazarian were forced to split from SCU. Since then, Kazarian has been on a solo run and has started labeling himself as 'The Elite Hunter.' Kaz has been feuding with The Elite for months now and also very recently faced the group's newest member, Adam Cole, in his AEW debut match.

Unfortunately for Kazarian, he lost to Cole despite putting up a resilient fight. It now remains to be seen under which circumstances his long-term partner Christopher Daniels decides to make his return.

Daniels still seems to be suffering from complications from the nasty eye injury he suffered due to The Young Bucks. Since then, some fans have speculated on social media that The Fallen Angel could end up being the first member of the House of Black, joining Malakai Black, who is also sporting an eye injury.

