Chyna and Marvel's Storm were revealed as Jade Cargill's inspiration for her in-ring ensemble and look. While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cargill credited the late great Chyna and Marvel Comics' Storm for inspiring the look she debuted on Dynamite.

Jade Cargill spoke about Chyna and Storm's role in creating her look. Speaking on the world-famous X-Men character, Cargill revealed that she chose to have part of her look, specifically her silver hair look like Storm's, as she considers her to be a strong black woman.

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I said, 'Oh wow! I would love that!' And they said, 'You know, you look like Storm.' I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing" H/t AEW Unrestricted

Chyna gave Jade Cargill confidence and empowered her

Jade Cargill has credited the late great Chyna, as being a role model who gave her confidence and empowered her due to the similarity that both women share in their physiques. Cargill spoke about her look and said watching Chyna, who herself was known for her muscular physique inspired Cargill who most recently made her debut on AEW Dynamite, starting a feud with Brandi Rhodes.

"Growing up I've always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, 'Oh she looks like a man. She's too muscular.' And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, 'You know what? I look good. These muscles look great." H/t AEW Unrestricted

Jade Cargill is currently embroiled in a feud with Brandi Rhodes after she confronted her husband Cody Rhodes in a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. This prompted Brandi Rhodes to confront Cargill, demanding she show respect. Most recently, Cargill attacked Brandi Rhodes on Dynamite. Hopefully, she can emulate her idol Chyna in the squared circle.

Jade Cargill has all the potential to reach the same heights that her inspiration Chyna, The Ninth Wonder of the World reached. Hopefully, she can learn and grow in AEW and turn herself into as good a performer as the late Chyna, if not better.