CJ Perry (fka Lana) says she misses AEW champion during WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) revealed that she missed an AEW champion during Royal Rumble 2025. Perry has a history with both the global juggernaut and All Elite Wrestling.

During her stints with the two companies, she made some good friends, and it showed today. CJ Perry, who is usually not afraid to speak her mind, took to X/Twitter to reveal that she missed Mercedes Mone in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

“I want to see LiFE changing gear !!!!!! I want to be shook to the core by the creative presentation of how these women are fighting in the greatest wrestling company in the world which is @wwe !!! It really makes me miss @MercedesVarnado insane star-like presentation with her gear. #RoyalRumble,” Perry wrote.

Mercedes Mone is one of the top female wrestlers in AEW, as she is the TBS Champion. She has been holding the coveted title for months now and has dispatched many prominent stars in the process. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, she had a stellar run in WWE.

The returning Charlotte Flair went on to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match and made history. She entered the bout at number 27 and went on to eliminate Roxanne Perez to reign supreme.

