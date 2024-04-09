CJ Perry (fka Lana) shares a message for major WWE stars following WrestleMania XL

The current AEW star, CJ Perry (fka Lana) mentioned multiple WWE stars after WrestleMania 40 on her social media saying she learned a lot about professional wrestling from them.

The WWE stars in question are Natalya, the former women's champion, and her husband, TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd). TJ has joined the Stamford-based promotion as a producer behind the scenes. In his recent post on Instagram, TJ Wilson shared a picture with his production team after a great WrestleMania 40.

The picture included former wrestlers turned producers such as Jason Jordan, Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, and so on. Furthermore, TJ wrote the following in his post:

"This isn't our whole team, but the team we have is amazing! 🤩 couldn't be more proud of them."

CJ Perry (fka Lana) apparently took notice of TJ's post and shared it in her recent Instagram story also mentioning TJ's wife and her former colleague, Natalya. Here is what CJ wrote in her story along with sharing the post:

"I HAVE LEARNED SO MUCH FROM @TJWILSON711 @NATBYNATURE ABOUT PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING #WRESTLEMANIA"

CJ Perry's recent story on Instagram

CJ Perry (fka Lana) is open for a WWE return

CJ Perry (fka Lana) was released from the WWE back in 2021 and she moved on to her other endeavors including her own website. Nonetheless, during an interview on The Bailey Show last year, CJ said that she would shut down her site and return to the Stamford-based promotion whenever she gets the call:

"If WWE were to call me tomorrow and be like, 'we want you back,' it's not about the money. I would shut the site down and go back because WWE is one of the greatest franchises in the world. Life is not just about money, you have to do what you love." [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating Perry's return to AEW TV, where she last featured at the Worlds End 2023 PPV. Only time will tell whether she ever returns.

Do you want to see Lana back in the WWE? Sound off by using the discuss button.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see Lana back in the WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion