CJ Perry wants to manage a WWE legend's 24-year-old son

At AEW Worlds End, CJ Perry's former client Andrade faced Miro in a much-talked-about singles match. While Andrade was expected to have an advantage since he had Perry on his side, the same proved to be disastrous as she betrayed the Mexican wrestler and helped Miro win.

Since then, CJ Perry has officially been without a client. However, that does not mean that she has given up on her aspiration of being a great manager. The 38-year-old is currently searching for her next potential clients, and at the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Perry was seen scouting two talents.

The two stars who were being scouted were Samoa Joe and Hook. On Instagram, Perry posted a story of her watching the World Championship match between Joe and WWE legend Taz's son. In her caption, she tagged Tony Khan and wrote:

Studying potential new clients at @aew @730hook @samoajoe @tonyrkhan

In a follow-up story, Perry once posted a video of her watching the match and taking notes. While there has been no announcement from Perry since the conclusion of the match, given Joe was the winner, she could look to manage him in the coming weeks.

CJ Perry recently shared an update about her health

Recently, CJ Perry has been dealing with some tough times after she was diagnosed with a finger infection. This infection further took a bad turn after it spread to her bicep. Since then, Perry has been regularly updating the fans about her health.

In a recent tweet, the former WWE Superstar shared an image of the wound that she has been dealing with. Perry also mentioned that the surgeon told her that she needed to see more blood or would need surgery. She wrote:

"Today the surgeon told me she needs to see more blood or I’ll need second surgery. Thank you for your"

Since sharing the update, several fans have wished CJ a speedy recovery. It will also be interesting to see how her career progresses in AEW once she is back.

