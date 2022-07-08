"Something I'll remember" - AEW executive on what Claudio Castagnoli told him backstage after blood and guts

AEW founder and owner Tony Khan revealed Claudio Castagnoli's reaction after his successful first week in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) made his debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which took place on June 26, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago. The 41-year-old was introduced as a surprise opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. on the show. The latest recruit of the Blackpool Combat Club won the match. In the first week, he also participated in the Blood & Guts match on 29th June and his team emerged victorious.

Tony Khan recently spoke with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski where he professed that Claudio expressed his delight to him after the latter's first week on in the company.

“Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not have had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy,” Khan revealed.

Reported WWE backstage reaction to Claudio Castagnoli's debut on AEW

WWE has faced a lot of heat from fans for not utilizing Castagnoli properly despite the latter being a superb in-ring performer. After his contract expired with WWE earlier this year, he decided to part ways with the company.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that several talents in WWE were "shocked" to see Castagnoli opting for All Elite as the Stamford-based promotion had offered him a massive contract.

“A lot of talent in WWE was shocked that Castagnoli signed with AEW, based on the size of the offer WWE gave him. It was noted that this wasn’t a big deal with fans, but was a very big deal with a lot of the talent. The feeling is AEW must have matched or topped it and in WWE, the feeling was that AEW was no longer doing that and that Castagnoli could have made a very substantial amount of money in WWE even though there was little chance of a push.” [H/t WrestleTalk]

Considering the way the former United States Champion is progressing at his new destination, it is likely that he will enjoy a better run in the company as compared to WWE. His association with the Blackpool Combat Club, managed by William Regal, takes his chances of flourishing in the company even higher.

