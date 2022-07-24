Claudio Castagnoli breaks silence on fans poking fun at his viral photo with Tony Khan after AEW debut

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has commented on Tony Khan hugging him after the former's debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022

Castagnoli joined AEW in June this year after departing WWE earlier in February. At Forbidden Door, The Swiss Cyborg defeated NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr in the former's debut with the company. During the show's media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was spotted hugging the former WWE star.

The aforementioned photo, which seemingly showed Mr. Khan crying while embracing Castagnoli, went viral in no time. During a conversation on the Ten Count Wrestling podcast, the 41-year-old expressed his confusion as to why the picture became a talking point. He also noted that it was a pretty common gesture.

“It’s so strange,”… It was like, a quick hug … You know when you see your friend, and you give like, a high-five, and then a pat on the back kind of hug? … It was screen captured and then I guess people ran with it. Hey, it’s just two bros hugging, you know?” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Dutch Mantell comments on Tony Khan hugging Claudio Castagnoli

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his views on the aforementioned moment, which has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Speaking on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, the veteran highlighted that such acts are good for wrestling.

"Well, maybe this is what the wrestling business needs. Because Tony Khan loves this business. So I'm thinking if this guy isn't afraid to show his emotions like that, he may really be a good thing for wrestling now. I don't think he can be used or abused or treated as a money mark. He's got more sense than that."

Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Championship earlier today as he defeated Jonathan Gresham in a singles bout at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Who do you think he should face next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

