Claudio Castagnoli opens up after winning the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor

Recently-crowned ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli commented on his title win after the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, Castagnoli claimed his first-ever ROH World Title after defeating Jonathan Gresham at the event. The former WWE star sealed the victory after hitting Gresham with a Ricola Bomb. It should be noted that before moving to World Wrestling Entertainment, the Swiss star was with ROH from 2005 to 2011.

Addressing the media after the event along with AEW President Tony Khan, Castagnoli said that he always believes in doing things rather than talking. He also promised that his championship run will be a lot of fun.

"This [ROH World Title] is my first world championship. I said this before that I could be here and tell you guys what I am going to do, this and that. I feel like there are a lot of people that talk a lot. I like to let my actions speak. So it is gonna be a hell of a run. Hope you guys are ready," Castagnoli said. [30:00 onwards]

Claudio Castagnoli debuted in AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

The former WWE star made his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, 2002. He left his former company in February this year after the expiry of his contract.

On his debut, he defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and was introduced as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club by William Regal. The 41-year-old has seemingly had a great start in the promotion as he followed up the win with a victory at Bloods and Guts on June 29.

He picked up the win for his faction against the Jericho Appreciation Society at the event.

He also recently defeated Jake Hager, his former ally in WWE (then known as Jack Swagger), in an enthralling battle. It remains to be seen how the Swiss star will fare in All Elite Wrestling and what the future holds for him.

What have you made of Claudio Castagnoli's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far