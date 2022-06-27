"I’m the one who knocks" - Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro breaks silence after AEW debut at Forbidden Door

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, took to Twitter to break his silence after making his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

At the AEW x NJPW joint event, the former WWE star was revealed as Bryan Danielson's mystery replacement for his match against Zack Sabre Jr.

Taking to social media, Castagnoli tweeted a popular Breaking Bad quote from the show's protagonist Walter aka Heisenberg. He wrote:

"I’m the one who knocks."

Check out Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro's tweet below:

At Forbidden Door, Castagnoli competed in an instant classic against Sabre. He is also the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club and came to the aid of Jon Moxley and co. in the closing minutes of the pay-per-view.

This coming Wednesday at Blood and Guts, the former WWE United States Champion will be teaming up with the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz for a huge collision against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

How did fans react to Claudi Castagnoli's fka Cesaro's tweet?

In response to Claudio Castagnoli's tweet, most fans rejoiced as The Swiss Cyborg was finally in All Elite Wrestling.

Here are some of the best reactions to his debut:

Interestingly enough, a large portion of fans on social media noted that both Cesaro and Malakai Black are now in AEW.

The two men previously crossed paths on WWE SmackDown and fans have suggested that AEW needs to book this feud going forward.

Here are the tweets regarding the same:

lim. 🇺🇦🌹 @just_limerence @FindElden @ClaudioCSRO Maybe we'll get the ̶C̶e̶s̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶v̶s̶ ̶A̶l̶e̶i̶s̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶B̶l̶a̶c̶k̶ Claudio vs Malakai match we deserved all along (though their WWE match was pretty damn stellar). @FindElden @ClaudioCSRO Maybe we'll get the ̶C̶e̶s̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶v̶s̶ ̶A̶l̶e̶i̶s̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶B̶l̶a̶c̶k̶ Claudio vs Malakai match we deserved all along (though their WWE match was pretty damn stellar).

During his final run in WWE, the 41-year-old unsuccessfully challenged for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

At the same time, he also engaged in a feud against Reigns' former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. The two men even crossed paths on a few occasions before Cesaro's WWE exit.

AEW's newest recruit was defeated by Happy Corbin in his final televised match in WWE, before quietly leaving the company in February.

