Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke about his feud with a longtime rival in AEW, explaining how he would overcome his opponent.

The Swiss Superman has had many enemies over the years, but one of his oldest rivalries is with Eddie Kingston. The two have had several altercations in their careers, as well as occasionally teaming up. However, they appear ready to end the rivalry once and for all in ROH.

Speaking to Under The Ring, Claudio talked about how Eddie Kingston was a difficult opponent to defeat.

"Eddie has been waiting for this match or a match like that for ten-plus years, according to him," Castagnoli said. "It's definitely something that is unfinished business, probably more for him than for me. I also know that no matter what Eddie does and no matter what Eddie says, he is always a dangerous competitor because he is so unpredictable. He's his own worst enemy, but that doesn't mean that he isn't a dangerous competitor in the ring." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

An AEW star apparently regrets breaking up his team with Claudio Castagnoli in WWE

While Claudio has found a new home in AEW, his former tag team partner believes that they could have flown higher in WWE than they did.

During the Swiss Superman's time with the Stamford-based promotion as Cesaro, he was a part of the 'Real Americans' team alongside Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger). However, the team was short-lived as Cesaro joined Paul Heyman later on.

In an interview on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Hager expressed his regret about the team breaking up before they gained traction.

“I would say this was my biggest regret is in this moment, we were all ringside, we were there with Triple H and he was explaining to us what was happening. I didn’t say anything and I wish I would have, I knew that once you change one dynamic of the group that it was all going to change, but it’s what they wanted," Jake Hager said. [02:30 - 02:54]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

