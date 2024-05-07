Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) sends a message ahead of AEW Dynamite; speaks on behalf of Blackpool Combat Club

Former WWE United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli recently shared a social media post on behalf of his AEW faction, Blackpool Combat Club, while having coffee. In the post, he highlighted how each member of the group was unique.

Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut in 2022 and immediately became a member of one of the most popular factions in the company, Blackpool Combat Club. The group also comprises Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. The former Cesaro has often praised his BCC teammates since joining the group.

While Jon Moxley recently won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson had a classic match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty 2024. Wheeler Yuta has been out of action for quite some time now, with his last AEW match coming on January 10, 2024.

As for Castagnoli, he wrestled the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland on a recent episode of Collision and lost. Last week on Dynamite, The Swiss Cyborg defeated Brian Cage. However, he hasn't been announced to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night program.

On Instagram, Castagnoli shared a picture while having coffee at the 'Blackpool Coffee Club.' He also sent a message to his stablemates in the post's caption.

"Every cup is a work of art. Every cup is unique just like the #BlackpoolCombatClub #BlackpoolCoffeeClub3," Castagnoli wrote.

Will Ospreay showered praise on Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli

Top AEW star Will Ospreay recently squared off against Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli in a physical match.

After the contest, Ospreay lavished praise on The Swiss Cyborg, calling him the strongest guy he had faced in pro wrestling.

"For the longest time I've wondered what it would be to challenge @ClaudioCSRO. He is without any doubt the strongest guy I've faced in wrestling. And it was an absolute pleasure testing myself against him before my bout with Bryan. Thank you for the challenge & thank you Indianapolis for housing me!"

Castagnoli seems to be directionless in AEW since losing the ROH World Championship last year. Only time will tell what's next for the BCC member.

