"Everybody’s happy to be in AEW when they first get there" - WWE legend gives his honest opinion on whether Claudio Castagnoli will get lost in the shuffle after his debut

Claudio Castagnoli's AEW debut has been one of the hottest topics of the recently-concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, in a recent podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray declared that he hopes the star doesn't get "lost in the sauce" during his AEW run.

Castagnoli is the latest former WWE Superstar to join the ranks of AEW, following Athena and Stokely Hathaway. However, fans have often pointed out how the roster is already bloated, and how stars seem to just disappear. With the popular star's debut, fans are wondering if the former Cesaro will suffer the same fate.

During the most recent Busted Open Radio episode, Bully Ray briefly touched on AEW's roster size and what that means for Claudio Castagnoli.

"Everybody’s happy to be in AEW when they first get [there]. That’s a no-brainer. Everybody is excited, then you gotta see how things play out because there’s only so much real estate for all the talent that they have there. Hopefully, he doesn’t get lost in the sauce. He’s part of the BCC, which is a group that’s being featured there. All good stuff," Bully Ray said. [08:53 onward]

It's still too early to tell where Claudio Castagnoli will succeed in AEW, but starting his stint with the Blackpool Combat Club will do him a world of good. Fans will simply have to keep watching AEW to keep track of the star's career from here on out.

Jon Moxley recently revealed that he and Claudio Castagnoli have already shed blood together

Jon Moxley has seemingly set the requirements for joining the Blackpool Combat Club by shedding blood with him. Both Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta had to first bleed with Moxley before they could join forces.

Moxley recently disclosed in AEW's post-media scrum that the two had already shed blood together, notably when he broke Claudio's teeth.

"We were in developmental together and we traveled together a lot. I said something once about ‘hey, we have to bleed together if you’re gonna be on my team,’ I wrestled Claudio a million times. I have busted him open on multiple occasions."

Moxley continued:

"You can go back and watch that sh*t on Peacock, I knocked his f***ing teeth right down his throat and he wore adult braces for two years. So we’ve been there, we’ve been down the road together. He’s legitimately a part of the group,” Moxley said. (H/T: - WrestlingInc)

Claudio Castagnoli has clearly already earned his spot in the BCC and can hopefully reach heights in AEW, which he never did in WWE.

