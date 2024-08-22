Claudio Castagnoli reacts after failing to dethrone top AEW champion on Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli has broken his silence following his time-limit draw earlier tonight against a certain AEW champion. He mentioned how he believed he saw a side to his opponent that he had been meaning to bring out. This would be Kazuchika Okada.

Castagnoli and Okada faced off during this week's episode of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, for the Continental Championship. It was 20 minutes of intense action between the two stars, which eventually ended in a time-limit draw.

Claudio Castagnoli was interviewed after the show and commented on his match ending up in a draw. The BCC member talked about how he wanted to bring out the version of Kazuchika Okada, who was known as one of the best in the world during his time in NJPW, and he felt he got some of that tonight.

"I wanted the real Rainmaker, and I think I got him, at least a glimpse of it. And you know what, there just was not enough time..."

He continued by saying how much he enjoyed the challenge, and with things not settled between them, he was looking forward to their rematch sometime in the future.

"I don't wanna pat myself on the back or anything, but I want to pat Okada on the back. That was one hell of a challenge, that was exactly what I was looking for. And that just made me want to get better, made me want to reach new heights. So this is not a setback, this is a life worth living, this is a match worth having. So, Okada, I'll see you again."

Kazuchika Okada referenced John Cena during a face-to-face encounter with Claudio Castagnoli last week

Last week, The Rainmaker and The Swiss Cyborg had a brief face-to-face encounter before their match for the Continental Championship.

Claudio Castagnoli began this with a passionate promo, talking about why the title meant so much to him and how he wanted it following some setbacks he faced last year.

This did not amuse Okada, who sarcastically praised the speech, pulling out something similar to when John Cena mocks his opponents. He simply clapped and called it a "nice speech."

The two put on a great show tonight, and despite no victor emerging, everyone can expect some sort of rematch in the future.

